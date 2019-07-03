Actress Jung So Min to join Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin & Park Na Rae on 'Little Forest'

Actress Jung So Min is joining Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, and Park Na Rae on SBS variety show 'Little Forest'.
'Little Forest' will follows the 4 celebrities as they help support an environmentally friendly daycare, where children can play in nature. This marks Park Na Rae's first time working alongside kids on a variety show, while Jung So Min is known to volunteer with her mother at orphanages every year on her birthday.
SBS's 'Little Forest' will be a 16-episode series, and it's set to premiere this summer.
Check out previews below.
