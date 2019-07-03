Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actress Jung So Min to join Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin & Park Na Rae on 'Little Forest'

AKP STAFF

Actress Jung So Min is joining Lee Seung GiLee Seo Jin, and Park Na Rae on SBS variety show 'Little Forest'.

'Little Forest' will follows the 4 celebrities as they help support an environmentally friendly daycare, where children can play in nature. This marks Park Na Rae's first time working alongside kids on a variety show, while Jung So Min is known to volunteer with her mother at orphanages every year on her birthday. 

SBS's 'Little Forest' will be a 16-episode series, and it's set to premiere this summer. 

Check out previews below.

SenyaHachiau0 pt 1 day ago
1 day ago

My two favorite women in one variety show. I am soooooooooooooo happy and esp for JSM and PNR really needs to chill as in a good way. I hope she is getting enough rest. Good luck to all💕❤

