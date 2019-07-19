Big Bang's T.O.P disturbs Instagram followers with story posts?

Big Bang's T.O.P is reportedly disturbing his Instagram followers with his story posts.



On July 19, T.O.P began posting the below images of caterpillars, dummies, a mask, the inside of a flower, and artwork of a bull on his Instagram story. It seems the content of his posts are disturbing to some as netizens commented, "Why is he doing that," and "Is this some sort of concept?"



The Big Bang member also recently received criticism from netizens after posting a selfie and the message, "Not for U, Just for my Eyes open."



In other news, T.O.P was officially discharged from his military service earlier this month.



What do you think of his story posts?

