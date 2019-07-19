Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Big Bang's T.O.P disturbs Instagram followers with story posts?

Big Bang's T.O.P is reportedly disturbing his Instagram followers with his story posts.

On July 19, T.O.P began posting the below images of caterpillars, dummies, a mask, the inside of a flower, and artwork of a bull on his Instagram story. It seems the content of his posts are disturbing to some as netizens commented, "Why is he doing that," and "Is this some sort of concept?"

The Big Bang member also recently received criticism from netizens after posting a selfie and the message, "Not for U, Just for my Eyes open."

In other news, T.O.P was officially discharged from his military service earlier this month.

What do you think of his story posts?

kpopper09876323 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

It's called art, his fans know it. Netizens need to bugger off.

Kirsty_Louise3,678 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

TOP is really in to art, I don't know why his followers find this strange to be honest. This is coming from the man who brought us the DOOM DADA MV after all.

