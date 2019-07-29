Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Mnet's 'World Klass' idol project reveal their 20th and last trainee, Lim

Mnet's 'World Klass' has revealed the last of their twenty contestant lineup for their upcoming global music show, American trainee, Lim.

Lim's profile images were posted to 'World Klass's various social media sites, including their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram today, concluding the unveiling of each contestant that is set to appear on the show.

Lim is the only trainee on the show to come from the United States, with the overwhelming majority of the participants coming from Asian countries. He is in charge of vocals and boasts unique and charismatic visuals that have already caught the attention of netizens worldwide.

'World Klass' brings twenty trainees from around the world together to compete for their debut, with the final ten remaining trainees becoming part of the final idol, 'TOO', which stands for "Ten Oriented Orchestra".

The show was filmed in three regions of Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles. The 'K' in "Klass" stands for K-pop, denoting their ambition to create a global K-pop group that is strengthened by their diversity and highlights each trainee's individual talents. Top foreign and domestic music producers are expected to work on the show to actively support the growth of the trainees.

'World Klass' premieres this September on the Mnet Channel and the V Live app.

 


