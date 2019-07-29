Oh My Girl reveals first teaser image for 'Bungee'

Oh My Girl is the latest girl group to join the list of summer comebacks and their first teaser image for their summer release "Bungee" is cute as punch!

The girls will be releasing a summer package album and has begun teasing for their release. The girls are ready to take their fans on an adventure, holding pink paper airplanes while posing among some fluffy clouds.

The group is known for their cute concepts and it seems like this comeback will highlight their strengths. Are you excited to see their comeback?