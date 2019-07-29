Big Hit Entertainment looking to acquire another label which has a popular boy group

Big Hit Entertainment could be acquiring another label in the near future.



After recently announcing their acquisition of Gfriend's label Source Music on July 29, it has been revealed that Big Hit is under negotiations of acquiring a label that has a popular boy group.



The merger negotiations are said to be completed but the agency has not made an official statement due to some last-minute contract mediations taking place. The acquisition will be completed at the latest in 2020. Netizens are abuzz wondering which label it is.