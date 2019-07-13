Mnet introduces their fifth trainee Jisu for upcoming global music survival show 'World Klass'

Trainee Jisu is the fifth member unveiled for Mnet's upcoming male idol survival show, 'World Klass'.

Jisu is the fourth Korean trainee introduced out of the five total trainees that have been announced thus far, with his strengths lying in dance and vocals. Australian contestant, Robin is the only member so far to come from outside of Korea.



Mnet has established a pattern of introducing one trainee per day, beginning on July 9th. The contestants revealed so far are Chan, Chi Hoon, Kyung Ho, Robin, and Jisu. The show, which airs this upcoming September, is a survival program in which 20 trainees from various countries will compete to secure a spot in the 10-member group, 'TOO', which stands for "Ten Oriented Orchestra".

Check out Jisu's full profile image below, stay tuned for more 'World Klass' trainee reveals!

