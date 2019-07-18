Things don’t always go as expected, and the K-Pop industry is no exception. After an idol makes his/her debut, you expect them to be in the group for many years but that's not always the case. Idols often find themselves with different members in different groups due to disbandments, leaving the group, and more. Check out these idols who have debuted more than once!

HyunA

HyunA has debuted a total of five times — as a solo artist, 4MINUTE member, Wonder Girls member, Troublemaker member, and Triple H member!

KARD’s Somin

Before becoming a member of KARD, Somin debuted with Japanese girl group Puretty and April.

WINNER’s Mino

Mino has debuted multiple times — as a rapper in a group called BoM, as a member of WINNER, as a member of hip-hop duo MOBB with iKON’s Bobby, and as a solo artist.

EXID’s Solji

Even though Solji is currently a third-generation girl group member, she was as originally in a second-generation duo called 2NB.

April’s Chaekyung

While she is currently a member of April, Chaekyung was previously a member of Japanese girl group Puretty, C.I.V.A., and I.B.I.

NU’EST’s Minhyun

Almost six years after debuting with NU’EST, Minhyun joined ‘Produce 101’ as a contestant and made it to the final lineup of Wanna One.

Kim Jung Ah

Fans know Jung Ah for her role in After School, but she actually debuted with SZ and Kiss Five prior to becoming After School’s leader.