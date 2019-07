IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon is known for her dance skills and her latest cover dance performance definitely cements her as one of the most skilled idol dancers out there.

Chaeyeon utilizes her long limbs and dexterity to rock out to Ariana Grande's "Seven Rings", combining sexiness and power into one performance. This idol has always garnered praise for her dance skills ever since her childhood days and she is definitely continuing to grow her skills!

Check out the performance here.