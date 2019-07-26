JBJ95 reveal their hidden, summer night campfire spot in group teaser images for 'Spark'

JBJ95 have released their latest group teaser images for their comeback mini album, 'Spark'.

In the duo's earlier, sentimental word and image teaser, JBJ95 referred to their upcoming 3rd mini album as "One summer written by us, spark", also sharing excerpts from a nostalgic summer love story. In their newest set of photos, the two JBJ95 members seem to be letting fans in on where the best, hidden spot for a summer night campfire is.

Stay tuned for JBJ95's full comeback with 'Spark', set for August 6 at 6 PM KST.