'Produce 101 S2' & 'MIXNINE's Woo Jin Young auditions for 'Show Me The Money 8'

On July 26, Mnet's signature hip-hop survival program 'Show Me The Money' premiered its 8th season, introducing numerous unique contestants who showed up for the preliminary auditions.

The camera spotted one very familiar face in line, at the center of fellow contestants' as well as fans' attention - well-known former 'Produce 101' season 2 and 'MIXNINE' contestant Woo Jin Young.

In an interview with the 'SMTM8' crew, Woo Jin Young revealed his honest thoughts on the cancellation of his 'MIXNINE' group for the first time in person, commenting, "After I learned that the 'MIXNINE' group's debut would be cancelled, there was never a day that I felt happy."

You can watch Woo Jin Young's full interview as well as his audition in front of producer Mad Clown above, but you'll have to wait until next week's broadcast to find out whether or not he made the preliminary round!

