Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

2

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce 101 S2' & 'MIXNINE's Woo Jin Young auditions for 'Show Me The Money 8'

AKP STAFF

On July 26, Mnet's signature hip-hop survival program 'Show Me The Money' premiered its 8th season, introducing numerous unique contestants who showed up for the preliminary auditions. 

The camera spotted one very familiar face in line, at the center of fellow contestants' as well as fans' attention - well-known former 'Produce 101' season 2 and 'MIXNINE' contestant Woo Jin Young.

In an interview with the 'SMTM8' crew, Woo Jin Young revealed his honest thoughts on the cancellation of his 'MIXNINE' group for the first time in person, commenting, "After I learned that the 'MIXNINE' group's debut would be cancelled, there was never a day that I felt happy." 

You can watch Woo Jin Young's full interview as well as his audition in front of producer Mad Clown above, but you'll have to wait until next week's broadcast to find out whether or not he made the preliminary round!

  1. Woo Jin Young
  2. Mad Clown
3 2,487 Share 71% Upvoted

1

HaRin_Park70 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

poor him.. i hope this time it turn out well

Share

0

Joha_B2uty15 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Isn't he going to debut in a few days in D1CE ? Why the article don't say that (D1CE's Jin Young)? xD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
K-Pop's Most Hilarious Cursed Images
5 hours ago   23   37,744
misc.
K-Pop's Most Hilarious Cursed Images
5 hours ago   23   37,744

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND