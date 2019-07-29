JBJ95 gives a sneak peek at their lyrics with latest teaser image

In the midst of poppy and catchy summer comebacks, JBJ95 is providing a breath of fresh air with their sentimental teaser images.

The latest teaser image gives a short snippet of the lyrics on the duo's upcoming mini-album 'SPARK'. One of the members is biting into an apple, a motif that is apparent in the teaser images, in the background as a line from the lyrics lies in the front. The lyric states:

"The darkness becomes deeper and we shine brighter in this night."

Are you excited to see what JBJ95 has to offer?