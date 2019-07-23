Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

J-Pop singer Ruann to make her debut in Korea with 1st single 'Beep Beep'

16-year old J-Pop singer Ruann is making her Korean debut!

Well-known for her love of K-Pop and Korea since her debut in 2015, Ruann has covered artists like BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, and more, even traveling to Korea to put on busking covers. In Japan, she's known as a rising singer/song-writer, skilled in the guitar, piano, and more. In 2017, she released her self-produce EP 'Spice 13 Acoustic EP', and in 2018, her 1st full album 'Scramble 14', also singing ending theme songs for popular animated films. 

Ruann's Korean debut single "Beep Beep" is set for release online this July 31. Check out her first full teaser image below, while you wait!

JKBJ49
12 minutes ago

AT A TIME LIKE THIS? Does she not know that Koreans are boycotting everything Japanese. Im pretty sure they would be thrill to see a Japanese debuting in Korea. Nows not the time, it just isnt.

k_kid
31 minutes ago

As I've mentioned before, we're going to start to see an increase of Japanese people in Kpop. And I think the next generation Kpop is where there's going to be a jump. When Rocket Punch becomes successful, you're going to see a lot of Japanese people and those in 48 group, who are Kpop fans, want to emulate Juri's success in Kpop as well. And if Miyu does well, there's going to be even more interest, in my opinion.

