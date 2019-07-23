J-Pop singer Ruann to make her debut in Korea with 1st single 'Beep Beep'

16-year old J-Pop singer Ruann is making her Korean debut!





Well-known for her love of K-Pop and Korea since her debut in 2015, Ruann has covered artists like BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, and more, even traveling to Korea to put on busking covers. In Japan, she's known as a rising singer/song-writer, skilled in the guitar, piano, and more. In 2017, she released her self-produce EP 'Spice 13 Acoustic EP', and in 2018, her 1st full album 'Scramble 14', also singing ending theme songs for popular animated films.





Ruann's Korean debut single "Beep Beep" is set for release online this July 31. Check out her first full teaser image below, while you wait!



