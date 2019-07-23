Follow former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu on his newly opened personal Instagram!

Jellyfish Entertainment trainee Kim Min Kyu has just opened up his personal Instagram!

Many of you know Kim Min Kyu as a former top 20 finalist on Mnet's 'Produce X 101'. On July 24, the trainee shared his very first post on his personal Instagram and wrote, "Jjajaan~ Hello, this is Jellyfish's Kim Min Kyu. I promise to you greet you with various images soon!"

Fans are already in love with Kim Min Kyu's adorable, youthful "younger boyfriend" selcas, and can't wait for more! Make sure to follow his account below for all his latest updates!