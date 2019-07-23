Oh My Girl confirm comeback with a summer special album!

Oh My Girl will be returning very soon with a special summer album!

On July 24, the group's label WM Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Oh My Girl recently confirmed their summer package album comeback time frame for early August."



Just back in May, the girl group made a spring comeback with their 1st full album 'The Fifth Season', taking home 1st place trophies with their title track "SSFWL". In less than 3 months, fans can look forward to even more of Oh My Girl with their special, summer package album!



Are you excited for Oh My Girl?