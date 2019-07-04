Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BJ Park Yoo Hwan draws criticism for social media photo of brother Yoochun

AKP STAFF

Yoochun's brother BJ Park Yoo Hwan is drawing criticism for a recent social media post.

On July 3, Park Yoo Hwan posted to his social media, "Hello, dummies. I'm spending time with my hyung instead of streaming today. Sorry. I'll stream tomorrow. Thank you, everyone." He also posted a photo of Yoochun with sunglasses on as he sits surrounded by letters of support from fans.

Netizens are currently criticizing the post as just two days ago Yoochun delivered a public apology following his sentencing for illegal drug use. 

In related news, Yoochun officially retired from the entertainment industry after testing positive for drugs this past April.

  1. Yoochun
  2. PARK YOO HWAN
13 7,387 Share 65% Upvoted

4

red_beryl3,819 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I bet half of those are from insane akp users, but oppar didn't end up in prison so he won't marry u now </3

Share

4

Ohboy695,013 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I mean, Toiletchun is still his brother. However, the backlash is to be expected.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Hyun Joong
"BIO-RHYTHM" Kim Hyun-Joong 2019 World Tour
4 hours ago   25   1,285
Kaeun
Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years
14 hours ago   63   57,549

allkpop in your Inbox