BJ Park Yoo Hwan draws criticism for social media photo of brother Yoochun

Yoochun's brother BJ Park Yoo Hwan is drawing criticism for a recent social media post.



On July 3, Park Yoo Hwan posted to his social media, "Hello, dummies. I'm spending time with my hyung instead of streaming today. Sorry. I'll stream tomorrow. Thank you, everyone." He also posted a photo of Yoochun with sunglasses on as he sits surrounded by letters of support from fans.



Netizens are currently criticizing the post as just two days ago Yoochun delivered a public apology following his sentencing for illegal drug use.



In related news, Yoochun officially retired from the entertainment industry after testing positive for drugs this past April.

