INFINITE's Sungjong talks about his friendship with Girl's Day's Hyeri

INFINITE's Sungjong opened up about his friendship with Girl's Day's Hyeri.



On the July 13th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', Sungjong said on his friendship with Hyeri, "Hyeri is younger than me, and I've seen her since she had just debuted. We were on variety shows together and promoted together, so I feel like she's a buddy."

He continued, "I first met Hyeri when she was 17. She's still like a child now, but she's gotten a lot prettier. At that time, she had chubby cheeks and had the qualities of a chubby baby, but now, she's pretty."



Did you know about Sungjong and Hyeri's long friendship?