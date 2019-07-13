Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

INFINITE's Sungjong talks about his friendship with Girl's Day's Hyeri

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sungjong opened up about his friendship with Girl's Day's Hyeri.

On the July 13th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', Sungjong said on his friendship with Hyeri, "Hyeri is younger than me, and I've seen her since she had just debuted. We were on variety shows together and promoted together, so I feel like she's a buddy." 

He continued, "I first met Hyeri when she was 17. She's still like a child now, but she's gotten a lot prettier. At that time, she had chubby cheeks and had the qualities of a chubby baby, but now, she's pretty."

Did you know about Sungjong and Hyeri's long friendship?

  1. Girl's Day
  2. Hyeri
  3. INFINITE
  4. Sungjong
1 1,497 Share 67% Upvoted

0

tvxqdom152 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I find that awkward and cute at the same time!🤪

Share
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Big Hit Entertainment’s “Big Plan”
9 hours ago   1   20,699

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND