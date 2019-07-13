Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young has teased her upcoming music video look.
On July 13, Tiffany shared the two shots below with the message, "Testing... MV?" It looks like she's giving fans a special sneak preview of a possible look for her music video, and she's going with platinum blonde hair and sparkly eye shadow.
Her last release was the Korean remix of her digital single "Runaway". Stay tuned for updates on Tiffany Young!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
3
1
Posted by39 minutes ago
Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young teases upcoming MV look
Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young has teased her upcoming music video look.
0 610 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment