Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young teases upcoming MV look

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young has teased her upcoming music video look.



On July 13, Tiffany shared the two shots below with the message, "Testing... MV?" It looks like she's giving fans a special sneak preview of a possible look for her music video, and she's going with platinum blonde hair and sparkly eye shadow.



Her last release was the Korean remix of her digital single "Runaway". Stay tuned for updates on Tiffany Young!