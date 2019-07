Former KARA member Gyuri is officially a free agent.



On July 16, entertainment insiders revealed Gyuri's exclusive contract with Dain Entertainment came to an end this month. The former KARA member signed with Dain Entertainment in July of 2016 to start her activities as an actor after leaving DSP Media.



Gyuri's last drama was KBS's 'Lovers in Bloom' in 2017. Stay tuned for updates on Gyuri.