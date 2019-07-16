NCT's Taeyong peeks through blinds in 'Long Flight' teaser image

NCT's Taeyong has dropped his next teaser image for "Long Flight".



While he was preparing for a flight in his previous teaser images, Taeyong is peeking through the blinds in his latest teaser. "Long Flight" is the next 'SM Station' track, and the NCT member himself participated in composing and writing the song alongside producer Royal Dive.



Taeyong's "Long Flight" drops on July 18 KST. Check out the making of his MV here if you missed it.