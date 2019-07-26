IZ*ONE to appear at the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards

IZ*ONE has officially been confirmed on July 26 to attend the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards.



The girls will be making their return to the Korean stage. They released their second single "Buenos Aires" and received massive success during their Japan promotions.

IZ*ONE will be showing fans a new side of their artistry through this stage and will be appearing aside other artists at the show such as AB6IX, DAY6, ITZY, TWICE, and more. The awards will be taking place at the KSPO Dome on August 1 at 7 pm KST. You can watch the footage on the M2 digital channel.



