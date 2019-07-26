Girl's Day's Hyeri officially becomes youngest member of UNICEF 'Honors Club'

Girl's Day's Hyeri has officially become the youngest member of UNICEF's 'Honors Club' after her donation earlier this month.



On July 26, Hyeri's label Creative Group ING announced, "Hyeri has been registered as the youngest member (age 25) of the 'UNICEF Honors Club' after making a donation of 100 million Won ($84,900). Hyeri participated in the Korean UNICEF membership ceremony, and she received the 'UNICEF Honors Club' membership certificate."



Her donation will go towards the 'Schools for Asia' campaign, which will help young children in need throughout Asia. Hyeri expressed, "It's been 10 years since I've debuted, I think I was able to debut at a young age and get to where I am now because of your love. I've always thought about how I'd like to repay the love I've received from fans in different countries."



She continued, "I was shocked when I heard about UNICEF's 'School for Asia' campaign. In our country, there's compulsory education and going to school is a natural thing. I was saddened to hear that kids in Asia weren't able to receive basic education. I hope my small donation will help kids dream and give them hope at least a bit, and I hope that through my story, people will give more interest to underprivileged children."

Hyeri is currently filming for the upcoming tvN drama 'Miss Lee', which premieres in September.