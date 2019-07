Kang Daniel's solo debut album 'Color on Me' has taken global iTunes music charts.



Kang Daniel dropped his 'Color on Me' album on July 25, and on July 26, it's now #1 on the iTunes music charts in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.



Have you seen Kang Daniel's MV for his solo debut title track "What Are You Up To"?