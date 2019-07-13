Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

18

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

GFriend win #1 + Performances from July 13th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Nature came back with "I'm So Pretty", Baekhyun debuted solo with "UN Village", and Ha Sung Woon returned with "Blue". 

As for the winners, GFriend, Kim Chung Ha, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Fever" that took the final win. Congrats to GFriend!

Other performers of the night were OnlyOneOf, Saturday, 1Team, Lee Seung Guk, Kim Bo HyungParc Jae Jungfromis_9BenATEEZ(G)I-DLEJang Jae In & 015b, Kim Chung Ha, SF9and GFriend.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

COMEBACK: Nature



==

COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon


==

SOLO DEBUT: Baekhyun


==

OnlyOneOf


==

Saturday


==

1Team


==

Lee Seung Guk


==

Kim Bo Hyung


==

Parc Jae Jung


==

fromis_9


==

Ben


==

ATEEZ


==

(G)I-DLE


==

Jang Jae In & 015b


==

Kim Chung Ha


==

GFriend




==
SF9


===

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
2 4,450 Share 56% Upvoted

0

MimooooOO9 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Congrats! 💕Godfriend 58th win

Share

0

Pendragonx70 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

congrats, Gfriend! Also, glad to see Saturday still promoting
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS concert in Japan
38 minutes ago   2   282
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS & ARMYs - Knetz react
12 hours ago   49   42,711

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND