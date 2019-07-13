GFriend win #1 + Performances from July 13th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Nature came back with "I'm So Pretty", Baekhyun debuted solo with "UN Village", and Ha Sung Woon returned with "Blue".



As for the winners, GFriend, Kim Chung Ha, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Fever" that took the final win. Congrats to GFriend!



Other performers of the night were OnlyOneOf, Saturday, 1Team, Lee Seung Guk, Kim Bo Hyung, Parc Jae Jung, fromis_9, Ben, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, Jang Jae In & 015b, Kim Chung Ha, SF9, and GFriend.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:





COMEBACK: Nature









COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon







SOLO DEBUT: Baekhyun







OnlyOneOf







Saturday







1Team







Lee Seung Guk







Kim Bo Hyung







Parc Jae Jung







fromis_9







Ben







ATEEZ







(G)I-DLE







Jang Jae In & 015b







Kim Chung Ha







GFriend









SF9







