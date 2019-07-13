DIA's Jung Chae Yeon asks fans to support labelmates Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun on 'Produce x 101'

DIA's Jung Chae Yeon asked fans to support her MBK Entertainment labelmates Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun on 'Produce x 101'.



On July 13, Jung Chae Yeon shared the photos below along with the message, "Vote for your guy! Nation's producers, please vote for one person a day. MBK's Lee Han Gyul and MBK's Nam Do Hyun. 'Produce x 101'. Good luck in the finals!"



Lee Han Gyul recently ranked in at 16th, while Nam Do Hyun made 7th on the show. Viewers of 'Produce x 101' also know Jung Chae Yeon competed on 'Produce 101' season 1 and debuted with project group IOI.



Who are you rooting for on 'Produce x 101'?







