DIA's Jung Chae Yeon asked fans to support her MBK Entertainment labelmates Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun on 'Produce x 101'.
On July 13, Jung Chae Yeon shared the photos below along with the message, "Vote for your guy! Nation's producers, please vote for one person a day. MBK's Lee Han Gyul and MBK's Nam Do Hyun. 'Produce x 101'. Good luck in the finals!"
Lee Han Gyul recently ranked in at 16th, while Nam Do Hyun made 7th on the show. Viewers of 'Produce x 101' also know Jung Chae Yeon competed on 'Produce 101' season 1 and debuted with project group IOI.
Who are you rooting for on 'Produce x 101'?
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
23
12
Posted by1 day ago
DIA's Jung Chae Yeon asks fans to support labelmates Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun on 'Produce x 101'
DIA's Jung Chae Yeon asked fans to support her MBK Entertainment labelmates Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun on 'Produce x 101'.
0 7,350 Share 66% Upvoted
Log in to comment