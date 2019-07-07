Former Stellar member Soyoung announces her solo debut after signing with label WK ENM

Former Stellar member, Soyoung posted a handwritten letter and new profile photo on her Instagram to announce that she had signed an exclusive contract with her new agency, WK ENM.

In the letter she says,

"Hello, this is Soyoung.





I would like to greet the fans who never forgot me and continued to support and wait for me and tell you guys some exciting news. After a lot of thought, I've decided to put my trust in and sign an exclusive contract with a new agency, WK ENM. Thanks to all of you who continued to support me, I'm able to dream of debuting as a soloist. Although I am still lacking in many ways, I'm excited to tackle a new challenge and phase of my career. Thank you to the WK executives and employees for helping me stand on stage once again, and thank you again to my fans. I hope you can give us lots of interest and support."

WK ENM has also made a statement concerning Soyoung stating,

"We have signed an exclusive contract with Soyoung. We will provide our full support for a fast solo debut."

Soyoung was a late addition to Stellar, who were active from 2011 to 2018. Soyoung joined in 2017 and only participated in the "Archangels of Sephiroth" promotions.