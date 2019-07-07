TVXQ drop jacket images for their 47th Japanese single 'Hot Hot Hot/Mirrors'

TVXQ have announced a summer comeback with the fitting title, "Hot Hot Hot".

The CD will include four tracks, with "Hot Hot Hot" as the title track along with a double A-side single, "Mirrors", as well as a -less vocal- version of both songs.



The upcoming release of this single will mark their 47th Japanese single of their fifteen year career, confirming their status as true kpop legends who are still going strong.

'Hot Hot Hot/Mirrors' is set to drop on July 31st.



Check out the rest of the jacket images below!