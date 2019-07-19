Management of girl group Busters criticized for using lolita like concept + youngest member is 14

Girl group Busters has released teaser images for their upcoming release "Pinky Promise" and netizens are commenting that their image concept is sexualizing minors.

The girls are seen wearing tank tops and short colorful gym shorts which many see as suggestive. With the except of two girls who are 18, the rest of the members are minors, with the youngest being born in 2005, making her 14-years-old.

Netizens have been saying:

"Cool it."

"Are you really trying to start something?"

"If you're going this far you're just crazy."

"What are you trying to do with such young girls?"





Do you think netizens are justified in their thoughts? Check out the images below.