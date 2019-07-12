Arrest warrant issued against actor Kang Ji Hwan for sexual assault case

The Suwon Regional District Court has officially issued an arrest warrant against actor Kang Ji Hwan.



After the actor's hearing on July 12, judge Han Sung Jin came to the conclusion, "There's a risk for destruction of evidence," issuing the arrest warrant.



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan apologized to the victims after his hearing. He's currently being investigated for allegedly raping one female agency employee and sexually assaulting another. He previously told police during his questioning that he does not remember anything because he was drunk.