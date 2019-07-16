Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Honey Lee offered lead role in upcoming movie 'Clemente Course'

Honey Lee is in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming movie 'Clemente Course'.

On July 16, Saram Entertainment revealed, "Honey Lee was offered a role in the movie 'Clemente Course', and she's currently reviewing it."

'Clemente Course' will revolve around Earl Shorris's humanities education class of the same name. If cast, Honey Lee will be playing the role of a part-time lecturer trying to get the position of a full-time professor.

Honey Lee is known for her role in the comedy movie 'Extreme Job' and the drama 'Fiery Priest'. Stay tuned for updates. 

