Baekhyun talks about the meaning of 'UN Village', sings his SM audition song, + updates fans on D.O on 'Sketchbook'

On July 12, EXO's Baekhyun appeared as a guest on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' for the first time as a solo artist!

On this day, Baekhyun performed his solo debut title track "UN Village", as well as a solo version of his hit duet song "Dream". During his interview with MC Yoo Hee Yeol, Baekhyun revealed the backstory behind his title track "UN Village", sharing, "It's [about] the Hannam-dong UN Village... There are so many pretty places there. The song is saying that there is a secret place there that only I know of. I want to take you there, and watch the moon together, and talk about love. The song contains such romantic lyrics, as if portraying a scene from a movie."

In addition, Baekhyun shared an update about his fellow EXO member D.O, who recently enlisted for his mandatory military service. Baekhyun said, "[D.O] told me nonchalantly, 'Come join me!' like it was his own house. I said, 'Come back safe', but he said, 'I'll see you soon'. But I have no idea when that 'soon' will be."

Finally, Baekhyun returned to a special moment in his life, to when he was 17-years old, a small school band vocalist auditioning for SM Entertainment. The idol sang his audition song at the time, The Ray's "Cleaning", which you can check out below alongside additional clips from this week's 'Sketckbook'!