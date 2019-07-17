Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Crush signs with P-Nation, same label as HyunA, E'Dawn & Jessi

AKP STAFF

Crush has officially signed on with P-Nation!

Crush left Amoeba Culture this past June to start up his own one-man label, but it looks like he's decided to sign with P-Nation instead. Known as Psy's agency, P-Nation also houses HyunAE'Dawn, and Jessi.

Stay tuned for updates on Crush, and check out his signing below!


jeyjin544 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

P-nation has a solid list of artists. Now what they need to do is release some singles

pink_oracle3,435 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

That's brave, considering we still don't know if the prosecution is gonna go after Psy for the involvement with YG's hookers.

