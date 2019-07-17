Crush signs with P-Nation, same label as HyunA, E'Dawn & Jessi

Crush has officially signed on with P-Nation!
Crush left Amoeba Culture this past June to start up his own one-man label, but it looks like he's decided to sign with P-Nation instead. Known as Psy's agency, P-Nation also houses HyunA, E'Dawn, and Jessi.
Stay tuned for updates on Crush, and check out his signing below!
