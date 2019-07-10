CL is fierce as an 'Urban Decay' ambassador

CL was recently announced to be one of Urban Decay's new ambassadors and she posted pictures on Instagram that showed off the brand's products and her captivating beauty.

The charismatic solo artist is seen sporting some fierce wings in front of a red background and is the epitome of what it means to be a boss babe. She was chosen to be a part of Urban Decay's new campaign emphasizing diverse beauty and self-love. They definitely chose an ideal candidate!

Check out the photos below.