Lai Kuan Lin posts sharp word of warning on his Instagram story

On July 25, Lai Kuan Lin sent out a strict warning to unidentified individuals via his Instagram story.

Through a series of 3 stories, Lai Kuan Lin wrote, "Warned. My fans, my staff, my family, if you lay a hand on any of my people again, I will not let you off easily. One last warning."

Even though Lai Kuan Lin did not specify who or what party this warning was directed toward, some netizens are wondering if the warning is meant for his label Cube Entertainment. Currently, Lai Kuan Lin is involved in a legal dispute over Cube Entertainment's alleged violation of the idol's exclusive contract.