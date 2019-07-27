Block B's P.O teases single album feat. WINNER's Song Min Ho with cute snapshots

Block B's P.O has released more teaser images for his upcoming single album featuring WINNER's Song Min Ho.
The cute snapshot teaser images below for 'Promise' reveals the lyrics, "I promise U, baby." Along with the teaser, we also know that fans can expect a release on July 30 KST.
Stay tuned for updates.
