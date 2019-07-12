Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Chanyeol's sister Park Yoo Ra retires from her career as an announcer, switching to a new profession

YTN news anchor Park Yoo Ra, also well-known as EXO member Chanyeol's older sister, announced via her Instagram on July 12 that she will be retiring from her career as an announcer. 

In her Instagram post, Park Yoo Ra wrote, "I showed my brightest expression since being hired on the day of my retirement. As I stated in my closing comment, I will be changing careers thanks to a good opportunity. As it is a different field from the broadcasting industry, I will end up changing professions entirely. I will introduce my new career slowly once I take some time to settle. Even though I am sad that I will not be able to greet viewers through broadcasts, I was certain that this path would lead to a happier future in the long run. I'm also excited with the prospect of spending my evenings and weekends with the people I love." The former announcer also shared a clip from her final broadcast as a YTN news anchor, which you can check out below.

Meanwhile, Park Yoo Ra has been a news anchor for YTN since 2016. She married her current husband, an affiliate of the broadcasting industry, back in October of 2017. 

입사 이래 가장 밝은 표정을 퇴사하는 날 보여드리게 됐네요😅 클로징 멘트에서 말씀드린 것처럼, 좋은 기회를 만나 직장을 옮기게 되었어요. 방송국이 아닌 새로운 분야로 옮기다 보니 덩달아 직업도 바뀔 텐데, 저도 적응의 시간을 조금 갖고 천천히 소개해 드릴게요. 방송을 통해 찾아뵙지 못하는 건 아쉽지만, 멀리 보면 분명 더 행복할 수 있는 길이라는 확신이 들었어요. 우선 사랑하는 사람들과 함께 저녁 시간을, 주말을 온전히 보낼 수 있다는 데에 설레네요. 아나운서로, 앵커로의 제게 많은 응원 보내주셔서 감사했습니다. #박유라앵커 #박유라아나운서 #YTN #퇴사하는날 #도비는이제...🧦

well, good luck to her.

