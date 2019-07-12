Chanyeol's sister Park Yoo Ra retires from her career as an announcer, switching to a new profession

YTN news anchor Park Yoo Ra, also well-known as EXO member Chanyeol's older sister, announced via her Instagram on July 12 that she will be retiring from her career as an announcer.

In her Instagram post, Park Yoo Ra wrote, "I showed my brightest expression since being hired on the day of my retirement. As I stated in my closing comment, I will be changing careers thanks to a good opportunity. As it is a different field from the broadcasting industry, I will end up changing professions entirely. I will introduce my new career slowly once I take some time to settle. Even though I am sad that I will not be able to greet viewers through broadcasts, I was certain that this path would lead to a happier future in the long run. I'm also excited with the prospect of spending my evenings and weekends with the people I love." The former announcer also shared a clip from her final broadcast as a YTN news anchor, which you can check out below.

Meanwhile, Park Yoo Ra has been a news anchor for YTN since 2016. She married her current husband, an affiliate of the broadcasting industry, back in October of 2017.