Actor Kang Ji Hwan's agency responds to his sexual assault arrest

Actor Kang Ji Hwan's agency has responded the news of his sexual assault arrest.



On July 10, Huayi Brothers Korea stated, "We regret to greet you with this shameful news. We're currently looking into the situation with the involved party about the recent issues that have arisen. With the seriousness of this case, we also take responsibility for not managing our actor more thoroughly. We're currently careful about giving a statement as the police investigation is ongoing and the results are not yet out."



The label continued, "We ask you to understand that we're careful about releasing a statement as the victims are also staff members, who we'd also like to protect. Kang Ji Hwan is canceling everything in his schedule to faithfully participate in the police investigation. We sincerely apologize for causing worry to so many people due to this shameful incident."



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan drank with two female acquaintances A and B on July 9. After they had fallen asleep, Kang Ji Hwan allegedly raped A and sexually assaulted B. Kang has stated to the police that he does not remember anything because he was drunk.