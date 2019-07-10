Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Actor Sung Hoon says 'I Live Alone' helped him repay his debts

Actor Sung Hoon revealed 'I Live Alone' is the program that helped him repay his debts. 

At the press conference for the upcoming MBN drama 'Level Up' on July 10, Sung Hoon expressed, "I'm thankful to 'I Live Alone' for helping me repay my debt. I'm comfortably filming my daily life on 'I Live Alone' as a fixed cast member. That's why I'm not too burdened by an image change. There's a studio filming for 'I Live Alone' every Monday."

He continued,  "I worried about whether I'd be an inconvenience because of the drama filming. Two members left, so I feel responsibility and gratitude at different times." 

'Level Up' premieres on July 10 at 11PM KST.

SnoopyMochi232 pts
60 minutes ago

I’m glad that he has finished repaying his debt (heard he was struggling with it since he started acting) and he is quite well-loved by Knetz in ILA. But I don’t get why he feels responsible and grateful that Hyun Moo and Hye Jin left? Or is he saying he won’t be dating another cast member as a lesson from Hyun Moo’s and Hye Jin’s departure which is why he feels responsible? I don’t get his last statement but I don’t want to assume the worst.

