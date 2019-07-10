Actor Sung Hoon says 'I Live Alone' helped him repay his debts

Actor Sung Hoon revealed 'I Live Alone' is the program that helped him repay his debts.

At the press conference for the upcoming MBN drama 'Level Up' on July 10, Sung Hoon expressed, "I'm thankful to 'I Live Alone' for helping me repay my debt. I'm comfortably filming my daily life on 'I Live Alone' as a fixed cast member. That's why I'm not too burdened by an image change. There's a studio filming for 'I Live Alone' every Monday."



He continued, "I worried about whether I'd be an inconvenience because of the drama filming. Two members left, so I feel responsibility and gratitude at different times."



'Level Up' premieres on July 10 at 11PM KST.