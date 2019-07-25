BewhY draws a crowd in dark 'GOTTASADAE' MV

BewhY has dropped his music video for "GOTTASADAE".
"GOTTASADAE" is the title song of BewhY's 2nd full-length album, and it's been written and composed by the rapper himself. The MV takes on a dramatic, creepy concept as BewhY finds himself surrounded by a crowd.
Check out BewhY's "GOTTASADAE" above!
