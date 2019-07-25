Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BewhY draws a crowd in dark 'GOTTASADAE' MV

BewhY has dropped his music video for "GOTTASADAE".

"GOTTASADAE" is the title song of BewhY's 2nd full-length album, and it's been written and composed by the rapper himself. The MV takes on a dramatic, creepy concept as BewhY finds himself surrounded by a crowd.

Check out BewhY's "GOTTASADAE" above!

She_her_her151 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Dynamic vibes combined with defiant visuals and sound - BewhY definitely packs a punch in this amazing MV.

thealigirl81,155 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

i'm feeling this song so hard

