Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

22

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Younha fuels curiosity with teaser images for upcoming mini album ‘Stable Mindset’

AKP STAFF

Younha has released two teaser images for her upcoming mini album ‘Stable Mindset’, raising questions about the new album’s concept.

The first teaser shows Younha holding a piece of ice over a window obscured by raindrops. The blurred focus on Younha creates a dreamy yet lyrical atmosphere and the sense of innocence from Younha draws attention.

The second teaser emits a more mysterious and strange aura with Younha holding a glass of ice water as she stares into the camera with slightly wet hair.

‘Stable Mindset’ is scheduled for release on July 2nd at 6PM KST. Stay tuned!

  1. Younha
1 485 Share 21% Upvoted

1

DG2521,358 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

What is wrong with people here? If you don't listen to her, fine, ignore this. Why are you downvoting article that's actually about music? 5 to 22?

But it seems intresting,can't wait to hear it.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox