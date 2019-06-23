Younha fuels curiosity with teaser images for upcoming mini album ‘Stable Mindset’

Younha has released two teaser images for her upcoming mini album ‘Stable Mindset’, raising questions about the new album’s concept.

The first teaser shows Younha holding a piece of ice over a window obscured by raindrops. The blurred focus on Younha creates a dreamy yet lyrical atmosphere and the sense of innocence from Younha draws attention.

The second teaser emits a more mysterious and strange aura with Younha holding a glass of ice water as she stares into the camera with slightly wet hair.

‘Stable Mindset’ is scheduled for release on July 2nd at 6PM KST. Stay tuned!