Big Star announce a 'Goodby Fan Meeting' in Japan, hinting at their disbandment

Back on June 24, boy group Big Star notified fans of an upcoming fan meeting in Japan, titled 'Big Star Sayonara Tokyo Fan Meeting'.

Through their official Japanese website, Big Star announced, "The three members of Big Star including UNB's leader Feeldog and the ever reliable members Jude and Sunghak, plan to say their final farewells while reflecting back on their happy promotions as Big Star at their final fan meeting. We invite you all to a stage filled with a spectacular performance only Big Star can put on, as well as one filled with lasting memories."

In addition, according to media outlet reports on June 26, it seems that Big Star's exclusive contracts with Brave Entertainment have recently come to an end. The members have chosen not to renew with the label, and as a result, there's a high chance that Big Star will be disbanding, 7 years after their debut.

Currently, Big Star members Raehwan and Baram are carrying out their mandatory military service duties, with Feeldog, Jude, and Sunghak also due to enlist soon. The group's last promotions in Korea was with "Moonlight Sonata" in 2015.