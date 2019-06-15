N.Tic drop 'Fiction' MV teaser

N.Tic have dropped the music video teaser for their upcoming track "Fiction".
"Fiction" is the title song of N.Tic's 3rd album, and it sounds like an upbeat, funky melody with a brass accompaniment. The MV teaser above also reveals a fun, colorful concept fit for summer.
N.Tic's "Fiction" drops on June 20 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
