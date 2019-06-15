Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

N.Tic drop 'Fiction' MV teaser

N.Tic have dropped the music video teaser for their upcoming track "Fiction".

"Fiction" is the title song of N.Tic's 3rd album, and it sounds like an upbeat, funky melody with a brass accompaniment. The MV teaser above also reveals a fun, colorful concept fit for summer. 

N.Tic's "Fiction" drops on June 20 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

Ahkali-1 pt 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

It's pretty obvious that they're using that one member's face as an attention catching point... But it just doesn't work.

