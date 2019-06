The Boyz is doing well in album sales!

The group recently surpassed 100,000 sales on Hanteo with their most recent single album 'Bloom Bloom' which was released back in April.

They previously hit 100,000 sales on Gaon with their 3rd mini album '[THE ONLY]' but this is their first time to hit the milestone on Hanteo.

Congratulations to The Boyz!