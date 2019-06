Fans have been gifted with rare footage of Irene's individual dance practice for one of their songs "Sunny Side Up" on their recent mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1.'

The Red Velvet member was seen in a video on choreographer Choi Sun Hee's personal Instagram stating that "since there's no live broadcast of "Sunny Side Up" I'll upload a practice video."





Irene is seen acting cute for the camera before executing some clean dance moves. Check out the footage below!