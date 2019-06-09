Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Super Junior's Yesung has 'Pink Magic' in new comeback teaser images

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Yesung has officially announced his 2019 comeback with new teaser images!

The veteran singer sports dusty rose pink hair as he poses with a single stem of flowers.

It was announced late last month that Yesung would be making a comeback after rumors were confirmed that he was filming a music video. The release of these new images can only mean that his official comeback date is just on the horizon.

Take a look at Yesung's new teaser photos for his 3rd mini album ‘Pink Magic’ below, and stay tuned for more information on his comeback!

waleri255 pts 12 days ago
12 days ago

support one of the best vocalists in kpop o

Elf_lover230 pts 12 days ago
12 days ago

I like his pink hair. I hope fans come out and support this comeback, he’s had a difficult week.

