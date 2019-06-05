Jung Joon Young and Jonghun to undergo joint trial for sexual assault

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun will be undergoing a joint trial for sexual assault.



On June 5, the Seoul Central District Court announced the joint trial for former F.T. Island member Jonghun, Jung Joon Young, and Mr. Kwon. Jonghun is currently facing two charges of aggravated rape or rape involving two or more attackers, and Jung Joon Young is also facing aggravated assault charges. The singer has already admitted to violating the Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Crimes by illegally filming women with hidden cameras, and his lawyers are reported to have requested a joint trial with Jonghun.



Mr. Kwon is facing trial for suspicions of quasi-rape, which applies to cases where a person engages in sexual intercourse with another person who is unconscious or unable to resist.



With the announcement of the joint trial, Jung Joon Young's second hearing has been postponed to June 27 when both Jonghun and Jung Joon young are expected to be present.



In related news, Jonghun's lawyers previously requested a review of his arrest warrant, but the court ruled in favor of his detainment.