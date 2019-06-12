Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

96

30

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Sungmin makes his first update on Instagram since fans demand that he leave Super Junior

AKP STAFF

On June 12, Sungmin uploaded his first SNS update since fans demanded that he leave the group.

The singer uploaded a casual selfie to Instagram with the following caption.

"-5kg yeah. Watched a movie to celebrate. Sweet and sour is the way to go in a movie theater. Dieting is in the midst of success."

In the light of Super Junior's upcoming comeback, fans have been demanding for Sungmin to leave the group over their disappointment in the way he handled the announcement of his marriage.

  1. Sungmin
77 67,410 Share 76% Upvoted

71

Ohboy694,508 pts 10 days ago 24
10 days ago

If they want him out for something like that, how can they even call themselves fans?

Share

24 more replies

57

mind_blown205 pts 10 days ago 1
10 days ago

The audacity of some so called "fans"

They're mad because he broke their fragile fantasies. What he did isnt a crime. He's allowed to have some happiness in his life too.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,314

allkpop in your Inbox