Sungmin makes his first update on Instagram since fans demand that he leave Super Junior

On June 12, Sungmin uploaded his first SNS update since fans demanded that he leave the group.

The singer uploaded a casual selfie to Instagram with the following caption.

"-5kg yeah. Watched a movie to celebrate. Sweet and sour is the way to go in a movie theater. Dieting is in the midst of success."

In the light of Super Junior's upcoming comeback, fans have been demanding for Sungmin to leave the group over their disappointment in the way he handled the announcement of his marriage.