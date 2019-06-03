Fans announce their boycott of Super Junior until Kangin and Sungmin leave the group

Fans are strongly demanding Kangin and Sungmin's departure from Super Junior.

On June 3, Label SJ announced Super Junior is making a comeback as a group of 9 without Kangin and Sungmin. However, this does not mean the two members have officially left Super Junior. In response, fans released an official statement announcing their plans to boycott the group until the two controversial members officially depart from the group.

Super Junior's fandom stated, "We demand Kangin and Sungmin's departure... Kangin and Sungmin damage Super Junior's image as a whole. Kangin and Sungmin's departure should no longer be delayed and we agreed there needs to be stronger action taken." The fandom announced to boycott Super Junior, stating, "We announce to indefinitely boycott Super Junior and all members' activities until the agency release a clear statement."

SCREENSHOT OF THE PETITION BY XSPORTSNEWS

According to the 'Boycott Manual,' the fans will not:

1. Follow or watch Super Junior's YouTube, Instagram, and V Live.

2. Follow the members' Twitter accounts or participate in hashtags related to Super Junior

3. Subscribe or watch the members' Twitch channels

4. Leave comments in online communities

5. Stream on music sites

6. Watch any shows featuring the Super Junior members





7. Buy albums



8. Attend events or recordings

9. Buy any goods

SCREENSHOT OF THE BOYCOTT MANUAL BY XSPORTSNEWS

Meanwhile, Kangin has been taking a hiatus for his multiple DUI issues, while Sungmin has outraged fans with his controversial marriage.