WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon appears as guest host on 'Radio Star' + says Eun Ji Won took care of junior artists

Lee Seung Hoon briefly mentioned YG Entertainment on the June 12 broadcast of 'Radio Star.' He appeared on the show as a guest MC with fellow group member Kang Seung Yoon and senior labelmate Eun Ji Won as guests.

The guests were discussing how Eun Ji Won took care of his junior artists when Lee Seung Hoon casually stated that "there aren't many senior artists left in YG these days" causing everyone a moment of surprise at his bluntness.

Many netizens are expressing the unfortunate situation that WINNER is in given the current state of their agency.