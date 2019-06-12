Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon appears as guest host on 'Radio Star' + says Eun Ji Won took care of junior artists

Lee Seung Hoon briefly mentioned YG Entertainment on the June 12 broadcast of 'Radio Star.' He appeared on the show as a guest MC with fellow group member Kang Seung Yoon and senior labelmate Eun Ji Won as guests.

The guests were discussing how Eun Ji Won took care of his junior artists when Lee Seung Hoon casually stated that "there aren't many senior artists left in YG these days" causing everyone a moment of surprise at his bluntness.

Many netizens are expressing the unfortunate situation that WINNER is in given the current state of their agency. 

aaronyan144 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

Yg is Canceled winner u should get out of there seriously you are loved by the Korean public save ur asses and leave that criminal place blackpink and ikon should do the same

ssandy31 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

this made me realize that they are actually the senior group in YG right now excluding Sechkies. Damn

