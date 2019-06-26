Boy group 24K to return as '24K season 2', making a comeback with completely new set of members

On June 27, 24K's label Choeun Entertainment issued an lengthy statement, updating fans on the future of the group. Read the statement below:

"Thank you to all the 24U around the world who are always supporting and waiting for 24K. For the fans waiting for 24K's new album and activities after their last 8th album, 'Bonnie N Clyde', we’d like to share the news about their upcoming news, just ahead of their comeback.



Even today, the members are working hard to make a new leap. First of all, Sam Hollander and Grant Michaels, world-class composers who composed the song 'Hand Clap', which was ranked No.1 on the Billboard chart, have decided to write 24K’s new song. So we are working on a song together. It’s a great song to meet your expectations. Please give us lots of support.



In addition, 24K is planning to make big changes to the team in order to start afresh from this comeback as '24K season 2'. Jinhong’s contract expires in June. HongSeob had a health problem with his surgery that he got last year. Therefore, they are no longer able to work with 24K. And JeongUk is planning to focus on his solo album. Instead, young and fresh members have joined the group, which is slightly different from 24K’s original color. Soon we are going to release them one by one.



Choeun Entertainment and 24K are made up of members who can cherish their fans and show their various aspects. To become the best Idol group, they are receiving great training such as singing, dancing and even foreign languages. If you wait a little longer, you can check who will be the next generation 24K. We promise to make a wonderful group, working with world-class composers. Thank you."

As a result, 24K will be returning soon as 24K season 2, with a completely new member lineup. The group's original members will seek out new opportunities, such as solo activities and more.