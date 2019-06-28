GOT7 create the playlist of their lives with 'Teen Vogue'!

While visiting the States for their 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning', the boys of GOT7 stopped by the 'Teen Vogue' studio to create 'The Playlist of Our Lives'!

Starting with leader JB, each of the GOT7 members shared the #1 song off of their own playlists. JB chose D'angelo's "Feel Like Makin Love", BamBam chose Post Malone's "Congratulations", Mark picked Rihanna's "Umbrella", Yugyeom chose Kids See Ghosts's "Feel The Love", Jackson picked Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean", Jinyoung picked H.E.R's "Best Part", and lastly, Youngjae chose Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You".



Watch above to see why each member chose the songs they chose!